Languages

Archive

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Home>>

Xinjiang in 8 words

By Kou Jie (People's Daily Online) 15:42, July 13, 2021

X-Xanadu

An idyllic wonderland, Xinjiang exists for everyone in their imagination. Everyone who dreams of Xinjiang, every visitor from all eras, from medieval Venetian merchants to today’s foreign tourists, arrives with a vision of a natural wonder or a cultural cynosure. They are then thrilled by what they find, an ever-changing yet always charming Xanadu.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories