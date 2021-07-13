Home>>
Xinjiang in 8 words
2021-07-13
X-Xanadu
An idyllic wonderland, Xinjiang exists for everyone in their imagination. Everyone who dreams of Xinjiang, every visitor from all eras, from medieval Venetian merchants to today’s foreign tourists, arrives with a vision of a natural wonder or a cultural cynosure. They are then thrilled by what they find, an ever-changing yet always charming Xanadu.
