Some int'l forces misrepresent Xinjiang's historic progress on human rights: white paper

Xinhua) 14:06, July 14, 2021

People dance at the People's Square in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 10, 2019. Xinjiang is a multi-ethnic region. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Some international forces misrepresent the historic progress that has been made on human rights in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, according to a white paper released by the State Council Information Office on Wednesday.

Rumors, distortions and complete fabrications are being spread by some foreign media and politicians. This is a calculated campaign to undermine the Chinese government's enormous efforts to protect ethnic equality, said the white paper titled "Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang."

Their goals are to discredit China, interfere in China's internal affairs, restrict China's development, and destroy stability and prosperity in Xinjiang, the white paper said.

Full text: Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang

