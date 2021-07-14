Home>>
Xinjiang in optimal period of development: white paper
(Xinhua) 14:32, July 14, 2021
BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Xinjiang is now a stable and orderly society, where the local ethnic groups live in mutual harmony and peace, and the region is in an optimal period of development, according to a white paper released by the State Council Information Office on Wednesday.
Xinjiang has achieved moderate prosperity in all respects together with the rest of China, and has embarked on a new journey of building China into a modern socialist country. This will better ensure ethnic equality, and all the people of Xinjiang will enjoy a happier and more prosperous life, according to the white paper titled "Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang."
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Full text: Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang
- China issues white paper on protecting rights of Xinjiang's ethnic groups
- Xinjiang in 8 words
- Along the Belt and Road: Xinjiang’s thriving international trade and cultural exchanges
- Xinjiang: Our Stories Be Told Part 2 – Family
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.