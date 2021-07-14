More than 40 Islamic publications distributed in Xinjiang: white paper

Xinhua) 14:09, July 14, 2021

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- More than 40 Islamic publications in different ethnic minority languages are distributed in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, said a white paper issued Wednesday.

The Quran and "Selections from Sahih al-Bukhari" have been published in standard Chinese, Uygur, Kazak and Kirgiz languages, said the white paper titled "Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang."

The "New Collection of al-Wa'z Speeches" series have been compiled and published in both Chinese and the Uygur language, said the document issued by the State Council Information Office.

