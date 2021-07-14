Xinjiang has 133 key cultural heritage sites under state protection: white paper

Xinhua) 15:39, July 14, 2021

Tourists are seen at a teahouse in the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- There are 133 key cultural heritage sites under state protection in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, according to a white paper issued by the State Council Information Office Wednesday.

All ethnic groups in Xinjiang have items on the national and autonomous regional representative lists of intangible cultural heritage, and there are 133 key cultural heritage sites under state protection, according to the white paper titled "Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang."

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)