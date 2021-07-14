Average life expectancy in Xinjiang grows to 74.7 years: white paper

Xinhua) 15:36, July 14, 2021

Locals dance to welcome tourists in Awat Township of Korla City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The average life expectancy of residents in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region grew from 30 years in 1949 to 74.7 years in 2019, said a white paper titled "Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang."

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)