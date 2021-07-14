Venues for religious activities improved in Xinjiang: white paper

Xinhua) 14:49, July 14, 2021

Muslims dance in front of the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 6, 2016. (Xinhua/Bu Duomen)

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The facilities and conditions of venues for religious activities have been improved in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, said a white paper issued Wednesday.

Special government funds have been allocated to maintain and renovate venues for religious activities, ensuring the safe and orderly practice of religion, said the white paper titled "Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang."

Mosques are generally equipped with running water, electricity, natural gas, and easy road access. The mosques also have facilities such as communication tools, water dispensers, medical services, and fire-fighting appliances. Washing and cleansing facilities have been installed in congregational mosques for Juma prayers, said the document issued by the State Council Information Office.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)