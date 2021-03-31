Construction of terminal area of Chengdu Tianfu International Airport completed

Xinhua) 16:42, March 31, 2021

Photo taken on March 30, 2021 shows the security check area in the terminal 1 of Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The construction of terminal area of Chengdu Tianfu International Airport was completed on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Liu Mengqi)

