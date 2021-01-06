Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Aussie national airline reopens int'l bookings from July

(Xinhua)    14:11, January 06, 2021

SYDNEY, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Australia's national airline Qantas has resumed bookings for international flights from July 1 this year, in a promising sign that overseas travel might return sooner than expected.

The airline started taking bookings for almost all flights across its international network late Tuesday with a few exceptions including New York, Fiji and Santiago.

"Recently we have aligned the selling of our international services to reflect our expectation that international travel will begin to restart from July 2021," a Qantas spokesperson said.

"We continue to review and update our international schedule in response to the developing COVID-19 situation."

While tickets were on sale, the airline said the restart of international flying would be subject to vaccine rollouts and the government reopening the international borders.

The airline runs a small number of international flights over the past few months, largely to bring Australians stranded overseas home.

New Zealand is the only overseas destination serviced by Qantas at the moment. Some international flights for sale from March towards Asian destinations like Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore have been pushed back to July, allowing more time to create safe travel bubbles.

However, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said despite Qantas' plan, international borders will not be reopened until it is safe to do so.

"International borders will be opened when international arrivals do not pose a risk to Australians," McCormack said in a statement.

"The Australian government is working on travel arrangements with countries, such as New Zealand, that have low community infections."

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York