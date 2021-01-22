New airport of SW China’s Chengdu starts flight test

Chengdu Tianfu International Airport, a newly built airport about 50 kilometers from Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan province, commenced a flight test on Jan. 22, chengdu.cn reported.

An Airbus A330-300 aircraft of Sichuan Airlines is painted with the image of a giant panda and elements of the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games to be held in August 2021 in Chengdu.

Airplanes from six companies, including Sichuan Airlines, Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Chengdu Airlines and Lucky Air participated in the flight test. Some airplanes were painted with the image of a giant panda, a symbol of Chengdu.

A flight test is usually conducted to comprehensively examine the conditions of an airport, and during it airline companies will check whether or not their aircrafts’ databases match those of the airport, said Chen Jianguo, a veteran captain of civil aviation.