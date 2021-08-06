Languages

Archive

Friday, August 06, 2021

Home>>

Lotuses in Mantova, Italy

(Xinhua) 08:38, August 06, 2021

Photo taken on Aug. 5, 2021 shows lotuses in Mantova, Lombardy region, Italy. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories