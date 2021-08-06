Home>>
Lotuses in Mantova, Italy
(Xinhua) 08:38, August 06, 2021
Photo taken on Aug. 5, 2021 shows lotuses in Mantova, Lombardy region, Italy. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)
