Italy becomes major honored guest country of Beijing World Winter Sports Expo

Xinhua) 13:02, July 22, 2021

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- World Winter Sports (Beijing) Expo 2021 (WWSE) is to be held at China National Convention Center and Shougang industrial park from September 2 to 7, 2021, and Italy becomes the major honored guest country.

The Expo plans to further develop and promote winter sports in China through an approximately 20,000-square-meter exhibition, more than 20 forums, and extensive international exchanges both online and offline with over 500 exhibitors and nearly 24,000 representatives.

In order to make more people get familiar with winter sports, WWSE also provides winter sports equipment demonstrations, and people can personally experience skating, skiing and many other activities.

He Jianghai, deputy secretary-general of Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, said WWSE further expands the influence of the Beijing Winter Olympics and attracts more people participating in winter sports.

