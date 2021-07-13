Home>>
Players of Italy celebrate with fans in Rome following UEFA EURO 2020 triumph
(Xinhua) 12:26, July 13, 2021
Players of Italy celebrate with fans in Rome, Italy, July 12, 2021. Italy won the final against England at the UEFA EURO 2020 in London on July 11. Italy beat England 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)
