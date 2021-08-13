Lotus-related industry drives China's rural economic growth

People's Daily Online) 14:47, August 13, 2021

Photo shows a lotus industry park in Nanchang, capital of east China’s Jiangxi province. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

In recent years, Xiaosong village of Shicheng county in Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi province, has redoubled its efforts to expand its lotus-related industry.

Xiaosong village is home to 640 households cultivating white lotus. Since 2014, the average annual income of a typical household has increased by more than 5,000 yuan ($772). Various products related to the lotus were launched and have begun to be sold on e-commerce platforms.

Thanks to its fast-growing lotus sector, Xiaosong village has invested more into improving its infrastructure and enhancing the locality’s living environment.

Recent years have also witnessed Zixing city in central China's Hunan province vigorously develop its own lotus-related sector through the concerted efforts of cooperatives, planting bases and farmers, in this way thickening the pockets of local residents.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)