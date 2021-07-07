Blooming lotus flowers adorn West Lake on summertime

Ecns.cn) 13:07, July 07, 2021

Lotus flowers by the Broken bridge (or the Duan bridge), a scenic spot on the West Lake, are in blossom in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province on July 6, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/ Wang Gang)

"Remnant Snow on the Broken Bridge in Winter" is also one of the 10 scenes of the West Lake.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)