Home>>
Spectacular waterfall at Daicun Dam in Shandong
(Ecns.cn) 14:54, September 03, 2021
Water roars down Daicun Dam in Taian, Shandong Province, Sept.2, 2021 after the city was hit by rainstorms for several days. Known as the "heart of the canal," Daicun Dam plays a vital role in the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Xiao)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.