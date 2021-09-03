Spectacular waterfall at Daicun Dam in Shandong

Ecns.cn) 14:54, September 03, 2021

Water roars down Daicun Dam in Taian, Shandong Province, Sept.2, 2021 after the city was hit by rainstorms for several days. Known as the "heart of the canal," Daicun Dam plays a vital role in the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Xiao)

