Autumn scenery at scenic areas in Jinan, E China's Shandong

Xinhua) 16:28, November 02, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 1, 2021 shows the autumn scenery at a scenic area in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

