East China's Shandong has over 100,000 5G base stations

Xinhua) 08:56, November 29, 2021

JINAN, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- East China's Shandong Province has built 100,000 5G base stations, covering the urban areas of all its county-level areas, local authorities said Sunday.

Shandong has invested 8.37 billion yuan (about 1.3 billion U.S. dollars) this year to construct 5G infrastructure and implement 5G applications. The number of its 5G users has reached more than 29 million.

By the end of 2025, Shandong is expected to have more than 250,000 5G base stations, expanding the 5G services to all its villages.

The province has beefed up the use of 5G tech in industries including new media, industrial internet, transport, education, healthcare and tourism over the years.

