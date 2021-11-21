China 5G + Industrial Internet Conference kicks off in Wuhan

Xinhua) 10:20, November 21, 2021

Visitors interact with a cyberdog at China 5G+ Industrial Internet Conference in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 20, 2021. China 5G+ Industrial Internet Conference runs from Nov. 19 to 21. (Photo by Wu Zhizun/Xinhua)

WUHAN, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- The 2021 China 5G + Industrial Internet Conference, jointly hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the People's Government of Hubei Province, kicked off on Saturday in central China's Wuhan.

Academicians and experts, entrepreneurs and industry association representatives from across the country gathered at the national-level event to discuss the wider integration and innovation of 5G and the industrial internet.

A total of 21 thematic sessions have begun at the conference since Friday. Themes cover applications in industries such as mining, steel, transportation, manufacturing, electric power, integrated innovation in healthcare, education and smart cities, and key technologies such as industrial internet identification, security ecology, blockchain application and industrial intelligence.

There is also an exhibition of "5G + Industrial Internet" achievements. The exhibition area has increased from 5,900 square meters last year to 9,100 square meters this year, and four themed exhibition areas have been established: network and scene, platform, security and industry application.

The conference has also set up an interactive area to provide visual, scenario-based, immersive and interactive experiences for non-professional audiences.

