Conference on internet civilization to start in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:11, November 17, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The first China Internet Civilization Conference will be held on Friday at the China National Convention Center in Beijing, according to a press conference Tuesday.

The event is co-hosted by the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, the Central Commission for Guiding Cultural and Ethical Progress, the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, and the Beijing Municipal People's Government.

At the conference, an action initiative on the joint construction of internet civilization will be launched, alongside 10 major events in building internet civilization in the new era.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)