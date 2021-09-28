2021 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit concludes

Xinhua) 15:20, September 28, 2021

HANGZHOU, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The 2021 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit focusing on digital civilization closed Tuesday in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province.

More than 2,000 representatives from 96 countries and regions, including over 600 foreign guests, attended the event themed "Towards a New Era of Digital Civilization -- Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace" online and offline.

An expo titled "the Light of Internet" was also held as part of the summit, attracting more than 300 renowned companies and institutions. Twenty sub-forums covering topics like 5G, artificial intelligence and next-generation internet were held during the summit.

A total of 14 world-leading internet scientific and technological achievements were unveiled and two reports on the world internet development and the China internet development, respectively, were released during the summit.

According to the China internet development report released by the Chinese Academy of Cyberspace Studies, the country's digital economy grew 9.7 percent year on year to 39.2 trillion yuan (about 6.07 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2020, accounting for 38.6 percent of the country's total GDP.

