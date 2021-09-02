China boosts in-flight internet connectivity on commercial airplanes

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- China has been promoting in-flight network connectivity services on commercial airplanes, a key move in building a smart civil aviation industry, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

A recently issued tech roadmap showed the development path for the new-generation broadband communication technologies in the civil aviation industry.

In the tech roadmap, the CAAC proposed for the first time the implementation path of a new generation of aviation broadband communication technologies represented by 5G technology.

The roadmap also offers tech guidance for industry players, aiming to help boost the coordinated development and comprehensive application of broadband-centered aviation communication technologies.

Thanks to constant progress and implementation of modern technologies, the in-flight internet surfing experience has been greatly enhanced from cabin local network initially to higher speed broadband connectivity.

As of the end of June, a total of 769 commercial airplanes of 21 Chinese airlines had been equipped with in-flight internet services, up 18 percent from 2020, CAAC data shows.

The move of building smart civil aviation is expected to provide new space for industry development and drive the industry to grow in a high-quality and high-efficiency manner.

In the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), the CAAC will integrate the "smart" concept and technologies into industry growth, in diversified fields such as new infrastructure construction and industry digital transformation.

In 2020, China remained the world's second-largest civil-aviation market in terms of passenger throughput for the 15th consecutive year.

