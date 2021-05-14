China's domestic air passenger trips more than triple in April

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- China's domestic air passenger trips reached 51.09 million in April, soaring 205.5 percent from a year earlier, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said on Friday.

The number set a new monthly record since the start of 2020, representing 96.2 percent of the level seen in the same period in 2019.

The cargo and mail transportation volume was about 655,000 tonnes in April, up 35 percent over the same period last year.

The total transportation turnover was 9.21 billion tonne-kilometers, up 132.8 percent year on year, or about 87.7 percent of the level seen in April of 2019.