Global brands seek to tap Chinese market via national-level trade fairs

People's Daily Online) 11:32, May 12, 2021

Global brands, by making full use of China's national-level trade fairs, including the just-concluded China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), are moving faster to tap the market potential of the country.

Edrington Group, an international spirits company based in Scotland, reached a sales agreement concerning its single malt whisky distillery sub-brand Macallan together with a company based in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, on the first day of the CICPE, a deal whose total worth is valued at more than 100 million yuan ($15.56 million).

Photo shows visitors at the first China International Consumer Products Expo. (Photo/chinanews.com)

"It is indeed a pity that we had never attended any expo or fair in China before, for example the China Import and Export Fair and the China International Import Expo (CIIE)", said Charles Soong, managing director of Edrington Shanghai Ltd.

Soong added that the company is currently planning to join the next CIIE following its participation in the first-ever CICPE this time around.

From Soong's perspective, the Chinese market, within the backdrop of its strong recovery after the outbreak of COVID-19, will continue to remain pivotal to multinational giants.

The French jewelry brand K&IRèNE has expressed the same sentiments. Shi Shasha, chief public relations officer for the brand, believes that it is of great importance for luxury brands to tap into the full potential of the Chinese market. Shi disclosed that the company has signed up for the fourth CIIE to be held later this year.

"We have always been optimistic about the Chinese market, and have participated in several of these large-scale open trade shows," said Lan Xiao, an executive with the Thailand-based conglomerate CP Group in China.

Lan further pointed out that the CICPE provides a vital platform for brands to interact with consumers, while the CIIE focuses on investment negotiations and strategic cooperation between enterprises in different regions.

Despite their differing emphases, both the CICPE and the CIIE reflect China's efforts in expanding international business cooperation, said Bai Ming, deputy director of the International Market Research Institute under China's Ministry of Commerce.

