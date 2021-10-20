China launches campaign against internet-user account malpractice

Xinhua) 08:34, October 20, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has launched a campaign with aims to effectively solve prominent problems in the operation of internet user accounts.

User accounts for instant messaging, news and information, live streaming, online gaming, e-commerce and other types of online platforms will be the focus of the campaign, said the CAC on Tuesday.

Malpractice such as renting or selling online game accounts to minors, the malicious marketing of internet user accounts and using illegal information in the names of user accounts will be punished.

Regulation of the registration and management of user accounts will be strengthened to ban the re-registration of accounts, which were closed in accordance with laws and regulations, with the same or similar names.

The CAC called on website platforms to shoulder their responsibilities, and guide account operators to regulate their behaviors, thus contributing to creating a healthy cyberspace.

