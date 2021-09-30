China to tighten regulation of algorithms related to internet information services

Xinhua) 10:01, September 30, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese regulators will strengthen the management of algorithms related to internet information services to foster "healthy" and "orderly" development of the industry.

A three-year campaign will seek to put in place a sound management mechanism and supervision system, and a standardized algorithm ecosystem, according to new guidelines issued by nine ministries or departments including the Cyberspace Administration of China.

The guidelines urged enterprises to strengthen their sense of responsibility, and set up responsibility systems for algorithm security and sci-tech ethical review systems.

Legal violations and malpractices related to algorithms will be severely punished, the guidelines stipulated.

The guidelines also demanded efforts to prevent the abuse of algorithms, prohibiting activities that use them to tamper with public opinion, attack competitors and infringe upon the rights and interests of internet users.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)