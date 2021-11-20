Vice premier stresses industrial upgrade with 5G technology

November 20, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu He has emphasized using 5G technology to upgrade the traditional industrial sectors.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a written address to the China 5G+ Industrial Internet Conference, which opened Saturday in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province.

Authorities should make good use of the country's advantages in 5G network and its rich application scenarios to improve weak links in the industrial internet and explore disruptive ways to tackle the issues facing the industrial sector, Liu said.

He also called on financial institutions to step up support for innovations among companies and explore the use of digital technology for credit enhancement to ease the financing difficulties of small and medium-sized enterprises.

