Vice premier stresses industrial upgrade with 5G technology
BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu He has emphasized using 5G technology to upgrade the traditional industrial sectors.
Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a written address to the China 5G+ Industrial Internet Conference, which opened Saturday in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province.
Authorities should make good use of the country's advantages in 5G network and its rich application scenarios to improve weak links in the industrial internet and explore disruptive ways to tackle the issues facing the industrial sector, Liu said.
He also called on financial institutions to step up support for innovations among companies and explore the use of digital technology for credit enhancement to ease the financing difficulties of small and medium-sized enterprises.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's 5G network to cover most villages by 2025
- 5G energizes China’s iron and steel industry
- “5G+industrial Internet” upgrades China’s steel industry for a new era
- Expanding 5G network coverage helps remote villages tap thriving e-commerce market in SW China’s Guizhou
- Deer Show | Hypersonic? Or Hyperpanic?
- “5G+industrial Internet” upgrades manufacturing of China
- 5G technology transforms medical emergency service in SW China's Chongqing
- China's 5G phone shipments top 70 pct in Jan.-Sept.
- China now has 450 mln 5G users: ministry
- Rollout speeding up 5G use around nation
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.