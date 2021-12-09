Persimmon processing industry increases villagers' income in E China

Xinhua) 09:24, December 09, 2021

Villagers sort dried persimmons in Yiyuan County of Zibo, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 7, 2021. Persimmon processing is one of the industries with local features which helps villagers increase income. (Photo by Zhao Dongshan/Xinhua)

A villager carries dried persimmons in Yiyuan County of Zibo, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 7, 2021. Persimmon processing is one of the industries with local features which helps villagers increase income. (Photo by Zhao Dongshan/Xinhua)

