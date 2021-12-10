East China's Shandong launches China-Laos int'l freight train service

Xinhua) 09:13, December 10, 2021

Photo taken on Dec. 4, 2021 shows an international freight train bound for Laos running near the China-Laos border. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

JINAN, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The China-Laos freight train service linking east China's Shandong Province with Laos started service on Thursday, local authorities said.

The first outbound train departed from the China-SCO Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Area (SCODA) in the port city of Qingdao, Shandong on Thursday. It is the province's first international freight train heading for Laos after the China-Laos Railway started operations earlier this month.

Carrying 50 containers with goods worth about 1.18 million U.S. dollars, the train will leave China from the port of Mohan, southwest China's Yunnan Province and is expected to arrive in Vientiane, the Laotian capital, in about a week.

The new route is SCODA's second linking the province to Southeast Asia, following the route from Shandong to Vietnamese capital Hanoi.

To date, the demonstration area has 15 international freight train routes in operation. During the first 11 months of 2021, the SCODA had seen off 524 China-Europe freight trains, up 45.6 percent year on year.

