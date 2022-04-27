Beijing theatre offers 18 consecutive shows “Poetic dance: The Journey of a Legendary Landscape Painting”

People's Daily Online) 09:45, April 27, 2022

A stage photo of the dance show “Poetic Dance: The Journey of a Legendary Landscape Painting.” (Photo courtesy of the China Oriental Performing Arts Group)

Between April 8 and 24, a total of 18 performances of the dance show “Poetic Dance: The Journey of a Legendary Landscape Painting” were staged consecutively at the Poly Theater in Beijing, capital of China.

After making its debut at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing in August 2021, the show went on a nationwide tour, performing in 16 cities across the country, totaling 50 performances, winning wide praise from audiences.

According to the Poly Theater in Beijing, tickets for the dance show sold out instantly after being available for reservations, with the theatre eventually adding three more shows in order to meet audiences’ needs.

A stage photo of the dance show “Poetic Dance: The Journey of a Legendary Landscape Painting.” (Photo courtesy of the China Oriental Performing Arts Group)

A total of 19,000 people watched the 18 shows, with the seat occupancy rate for each show being as high as 98 percent, said Yao Rui, general manager of the Beijing Poly Theater Management Co., Ltd. The show broke the record for most consecutive performances of a Chinese dance show in one city.

Cultural and creative products related to the dance show, such as masks, thermals, post cards, notebooks, hair bands and bags, were popular purchases for audience members while waiting for the performances to begin at the Poly Theater in Beijing.

Jing Xiaoyong, head of the China Oriental Performing Arts Group, stated that the dance show has eyed diverse and mature partnerships with cultural and creative brands. “This fully proves that dance shows have been integrated into daily life, and their influence can be found in every aspect of society,” Jing said.

A stage photo of the dance show “Poetic Dance: The Journey of a Legendary Landscape Painting.” (Photo courtesy of the China Oriental Performing Arts Group)

A stage photo of the dance show “Poetic Dance: The Journey of a Legendary Landscape Painting.” (Photo courtesy of the China Oriental Performing Arts Group)

