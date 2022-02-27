Home>>
Chinese "lion dance" animation screened in London
(Xinhua) 10:12, February 27, 2022
Artists perform a traditional Chinese lion dance after the screening of Chinese animation "I Am What I Am" in London, Britain, on Feb. 26, 2022. Unfolding from a brief introduction to lion dance, a centuries-old Chinese folk dance mostly performed to celebrate Lunar New Year, the movie "I Am What I Am" follows an underdog teenager in Guangdong, southern China, as he joins hands with two friends to pursue a dream against all odds -- becoming the best lion dance performer. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
