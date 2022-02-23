People of Tu ethnic perform 'Biangbiang Dance' to pray for fortune

Ecns.cn) 16:07, February 23, 2022

Local dancers perform "Biangbiang Dance", a traditional folk dance of China's Tu ethnic group, in Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Feb. 22, 2022. (Photo: China News Servince/Ma Mingyan)

As spring comes, local dancers perform the "Biangbiang Dance" to pray for good fortune and scare away evil spirits. The performance represents the most complete activity reserved in the sacrificial culture of China's Tu ethnic group.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)