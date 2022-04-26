Home>>
Magnificent scenery of Red River Valley in NW China's Xinjiang
(Ecns.cn) 11:28, April 26, 2022
Magnificent landscape in the Red River Valley of the Tianshan Mountains in Toksun County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jinghai)
