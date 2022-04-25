Home>>
Daily life of straight-A twin brothers in NW China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 17:00, April 25, 2022
Adilijiang and Amierjiang are twin brothers from the city of Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The brothers both got straight A's in school and have excelled in recitation contests and speech contest in their classes.
Want to know what their daily life is like? Click on the video to find out.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
- World Book Day: Let's read together
- Rare silver pheasants flock together in greater numbers to forage at Yishan nature reserve in east China's Jiangxi
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
Related Stories
- Xinjiang officials boost local development by attracting massive viewership on short-video sharing platforms
- Working people in Xinjiang enjoy labor rights: official
- Xinjiang's first plateau airport starts operation
- Cotton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
- Xinjiang shares information on social, economic development with Omani guests
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.