Daily life of straight-A twin brothers in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 17:00, April 25, 2022

Adilijiang and Amierjiang are twin brothers from the city of Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The brothers both got straight A's in school and have excelled in recitation contests and speech contest in their classes.

Want to know what their daily life is like? Click on the video to find out.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)