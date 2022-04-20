Xinjiang shares information on social, economic development with Omani guests

Xinhua) 13:43, April 20, 2022

URUMQI, April 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Tuesday held a video conference jointly with the Chinese Embassy in Oman to share information on the region's social and economic development with its Omani guests.

At the conference held in the regional capital of Urumqi, Nurem Simayhan, deputy chairman of the regional government, said that no terrorism case has been reported for five consecutive years in Xinjiang. He said that the sense of fulfillment, happiness and security of people of all ethnic groups has been continuously enhanced.

Chinese Ambassador to Oman Li Lingbing delivered a video address. He said that certain Western anti-China forces trying to label Xinjiang as a region of "genocide," "forced labor" and "religious oppression" intend to use Xinjiang to split China and hinder China's development and progress.

Cotton farmer Reheman Yunus in Yuli County said via video link that with the aid of a large-scale seeding machine, he was able to sow seeds and lay plastic mulch and drip irrigation tubes on his 530-mu (about 35.3 hectares) cotton field in just two days. After the cotton sprouts, the village cooperative regularly sends drones to spray pesticides, he said.

"Last year my cotton yield was more than 430 kilograms per mu, and my total income exceeded 1.1 million yuan (about 172,000 U.S. dollars)," he said.

Abduhabir Tursongmamat is the imam of a mosque with a history of more than 900 years in Hotan County. He said via video link that in recent years, the government has renovated the mosque, equipping it with air conditioning, firefighting facilities and drinking water, and reconstructing the washing rooms and installing flushing toilets.

The mosque has been expanded to an area of nearly 3,200 square meters and can accommodate hundreds of worshippers, he said.

Abduhabir Tursongmamat said that during the ongoing Ramadan, Muslims in Xinjiang carry out traditional religious activities such as fasting and praying.

We warmly welcome everyone to visit Xinjiang and experience its harmony, stability and vigorous development, Nurem Simayhan said.

