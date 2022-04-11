Nursery teacher shares how early childhood education has changed in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) April 11, 2022

Reyila is a teacher at Mingde Nursery School in Aksu Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Now in her eleventh year as a nursery teacher, she has witnessed the development and changes of early childhood education in the locality.

"Compared with the past, we now prefer to let children play more independently. And parents are paying more and more attention to preschool education," she said. Reyila feels that no matter how times change, children will always be her source of happiness, and she hopes every child will have a happy and carefree childhood.

