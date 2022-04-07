Cotton seeds sowing starts in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 15:00, April 07, 2022

Spring cotton sowing gets underway in Awat, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, April 7, 2022. With nearly 900,000 hectares of cotton fields, Awat county is in full swing for cotton farming. (Photo/China News Service)

