Production of domestically-made cotton pickers reaches peak in Xinjiang

April 03, 2022

A worker inspects the cab of a cotton picker at Xinjiang Boshiran Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd. in Tacheng, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 31, 2022. The production of domestically-made cotton pickers reaches its peak in Xinjiang as spring farming goes in full swing across the country. In 2021, machines performed over 80 percent of the cotton-picking work in the region, with the harvesting in northern Xinjiang nearly entirely mechanized, according to the regional agricultural authority. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

