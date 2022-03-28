Book on vascular plants in Tianshan Mountains released

Xinhua) 09:15, March 28, 2022

File photo taken on May 11, 2015 shows Nurbay Abdusalih, a scientist, doing investigation on the plants of the Tianshan Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

URUMQI, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Botanists in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have published a book on vascular plants in Tianshan Mountains.

The book, Vascular Plant Checklist of Tianshan, introduces 6,784 wild vascular plants belonging to 924 genera and 117 families in the Tianshan Mountains, according to the Botanical Society of Xinjiang.

The compilation of the book began in 2019, with the aim of better understanding the plant resources in the Tianshan Mountains, said Zhang Yuanming, head of the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography, under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Three scientists, Pan Borong, Hai Ying and Nurbay Abdusalih, have collaborated to compile the book. The research results are considered to be the basis of the research work of various disciplines of botany in Xinjiang.

The research team will work with botanists from Central Asian countries to complete another work on the plants of the Tianshan Mountains.

The Tianshan Mountains, with a total length of 2,500 km, span across Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and China's Xinjiang. It has been inscribed on the World Heritage List as a natural site in 2013. ■

File photo taken on July 19, 2019 shows Hai Ying (1st L), a scientist, doing investigation on the plants of the Tianshan Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

File photo taken on Aug. 3, 2013 shows Pan Borong, a scientist, doing investigation on the plants of the Tianshan Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

