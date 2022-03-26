Women's rights, interests effectively protected in Xinjiang: experts

Xinhua) 11:04, March 26, 2022

XI'AN, March 25 (Xinhua) -- The lawful rights and interests of women from all ethnic groups in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have been effectively protected, according to experts at a side meeting of the 49th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The side meeting, themed on achievements in protecting women's rights and interests in Xinjiang, was held on Thursday in Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Zulhayat Ismayil, vice president of Xinjiang University, said that the Chinese government has continuously advanced women's development and effectively guaranteed the lawful rights and interests of women of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang.

Under local conditions, Xinjiang has formulated several local regulations to protect women's rights and interests, ensuring the freedom and equality rights of ethnic minority women, noted Zheng Liang, deputy dean of the School of Journalism and Communication at Jinan University based in south China's Guangzhou city.

Gu Guanghai, dean of the Business School of Xinjiang University, pointed out that the development of the culture and tourism industries in Xinjiang has boosted the employment and income of women of all ethnic groups.

