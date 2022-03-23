China's Xinjiang posts robust foreign trade growth in first two months

March 23, 2022

URUMQI, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region recorded 23.82 billion yuan (3.75 billion U.S. dollars) in foreign trade in the first two months of this year, up 34.4 percent year on year, the local customs said Wednesday.

According to Urumqi customs, Kyrgyzstan became Xinjiang's largest trade partner in the period, with 8.5 billion yuan in trade.

Xinjiang's trade with Tajikistan, Russia, Indonesia, countries along the Belt and Road, as well as Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) participating countries increased significantly during the period.

Yuan Jiangwei, an official with the customs, attributed the robust figures in part to efforts from local authorities to help foreign trade companies secure orders and explore markets.

