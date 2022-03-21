Millions of livestock begin seasonal migration in NW China's Xinjiang

About 7 million heads of livestock in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region began their annual migration to spring pastures a few days ago.

On the vast grasslands of northwest China, the countless cows, camels, yaks and sheep made for a magnificent sight.

The seasonal trek takes place twice each year. As the herdsmen need to stay where the water and grass resources are abundant, therefore the seasonal transfer, driven by the vertical distribution of temperature, is a way to avoid overgrazing on the same pasture, but also allows the grassland to renew itself. Such activity aims for sustainable grazing and pasture management, and at the same time, it is preserved as a local custom.

