Bosten Lake adds vibrancy to the picturesque view in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 10:09, March 18, 2022

Bosten Lake, surrounded by golden sands, in Hoxud county, Bayingolin Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is the largest inland freshwater lake in China, as well as the largest fishery production base in the region. Frozen during winter, the lake starts thawing as temperatures rise, leaving cracks on its icy surface. Seen from above, the ice cracks resemble dragon scales, while the blueness of the lake is enhanced by the surrounding yellow reeds, forming a vibrant, oil painting-like scene.

Sunlight has an effect on the hues of the icy surface. The ice appears light blue in cloudy conditions, and turquoise when it's sunny. During the sunrise and sunset, the colors of the lake become light green or aqua blue.

Frozen during winter, the Bosten Lake in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region starts thawing as temperatures rise, leaving cracks on its icy surface. (Photo/Ayabatu)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)