Former deputy commander of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps indicted for graft

Xinhua) 08:58, March 15, 2022

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- Yang Fulin, former deputy commander of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, has been indicted for taking bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Monday.

Following an investigation into Yang's case by the National Supervisory Commission and upon the designation of the SPP, the People's Procuratorate of Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, has filed the case to the city's intermediate people's court, according to an SPP statement.

Prosecutors accused Yang of taking advantage of his former posts in the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps to seek benefits for others and illegally accepting massive sums of money and gifts in return.

The prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him, and listened to the defense counsel's opinions, the SPP said.

