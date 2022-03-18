We Are China

5.2-magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:56, March 18, 2022

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Pishan County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 9:41 p.m. Thursday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 36.10 degrees north latitude and 77.86 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.

