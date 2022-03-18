Chinese official accuses U.S. of fabricating lies about life in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 14:06, March 18, 2022

BEIRUT, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Yusupjan Memet, vice chairman of the People's Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Thursday accused anti-China forces in the United States and some other Western countries of fabricating lies and fallacies about the so-called "forced labor," "religious prosecution" and "ethnic genocide" in Xinjiang, according to a statement by the Chinese embassy in Lebanon.

"These lies aim to undermine Xinjiang's stability and development, strain ties between China and Islamic countries and mislead international public opinion," Memet said during a virtual meeting organized by the Chinese Embassy in Lebanon.

Memet highlighted the remarkable achievements Xinjiang has scored in economic and social development, people's livelihood, culture and education since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Qian Minjian thanked the Lebanese government and people for their consistency in holding an objective and just stance on issues related to Xinjiang and expressed his hope that through this meeting, the Lebanese people could get to know the real situation in Xinjiang.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)