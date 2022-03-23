Top political advisor stresses concerted efforts to create bright future for Xinjiang

March 23, 2022

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, visits Xinjiang Normal University in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2022. Wang Yang made an inspection tour in Xinjiang from March 18 to 22. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

URUMQI, March 22 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang has stressed the importance of maintaining a clear mind when it comes to the overall targets set for Xinjiang, and the need to view them as long-term, arduous, complex tasks with a focus on deep-seated problems concerning the region's long-term stability.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks during a research tour of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from March 18 to 22.

During his tour, Wang visited areas of Urumqi, Kashgar and Hotan, and had heart-to-heart talks with Party and governmental officials. Wang also presided over a forum to seek opinions on related issues.

For more than five years in a row, Xinjiang has not reported any cases of violent terrorism, said Wang, who also applauded Xinjiang's achievements in winning the fight against poverty as scheduled.

Despite impacts of major changes and a pandemic both unseen in a century, Xinjiang has nurtured an atmosphere in which people can enjoy social stability, the harmonious co-existence of different ethnic groups and religions, and happy and comfortable lives, Wang said.

He stressed the importance of securing happy lives for the people of various ethnic groups in Xinjiang as a way to counter the rumors, slanders and attacks from hostile forces.

Wang also emphasized that the people's enthusiasm and initiatives should be fully mobilized to achieve the long-term stability of the region.

Xinjiang should further adapt Islam to the Chinese context, and ensure healthy, orderly, harmonious and stable development in the religious sector, Wang said.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, visits the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 20, 2022. Wang Yang made an inspection tour in Xinjiang from March 18 to 22. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

