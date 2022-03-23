Entrepreneur from Xinjiang provides free meals to anti-pandemic frontline workers in Nanchang

Xinhua) 09:09, March 23, 2022

Miradil Mamtawla carries food for medical workers in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 21, 2022. Miradil Mamtawla is from northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The 29-year-old came to Nanchang in 2013 to attend university and started his own business after graduation. The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 had a significant impact on his business. At the most difficult time, the local government provided loans and other supportive measures to help his business. After a resurgence of COVID-19 hit Nanchang this year, Miradil and his team joined a volunteer team, providing free meals to frontline essential workers. His team has already delivered over 1,000 naan buns. "The city of Nanchang helped me in the hardest time of my life, and now it's time for me to repay that kindness," he said. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Miradil Mamtawla prepares food for medical workers in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 21, 2022.

Miradil Mamtawla prepares food for medical workers in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 22, 2022.

Miradil Mamtawla distributes food to medical workers in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 21, 2022.

Miradil Mamtawla meets with his team in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 22, 2022.

Miradil Mamtawla distributes food to medical workers in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 21, 2022.

Miradil Mamtawla prepares for work in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 22, 2022.

