Xinjiang attracts investment projects with optimized business environment
URUMQI, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has signed more than 460 investment projects so far this year, worth more than 190 billion yuan (about 30 billion U.S. dollars), according to the regional department of commerce.
Hou Mingping, an official with the bureau of commerce of Aksu Prefecture, said the prefecture sent 38 teams across the country to attract investment at the beginning of the year.
Meanwhile, some places in Xinjiang have carried out online investment promotion due to the current epidemic situation, according to Hou.
In order to stimulate the vitality of market entities, Xinjiang has taken measures to optimize the business environment this year, continued to increase tax support and boosted the confidence of enterprises, said the department.
