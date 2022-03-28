Languages

Archive

Monday, March 28, 2022

Home>>

Xinjiang, My home: A family workshop promoting ethnic embroidery to outside world

(Xinhua) 11:09, March 28, 2022

Aikyn Mamerhan and his wife run a workshop in China's Xinjiang, making traditional ethnic Kazakh embroidery products and promoting the intangible heritage to the outside world.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories