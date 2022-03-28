Home>>
Xinjiang, My home: A family workshop promoting ethnic embroidery to outside world
(Xinhua) 11:09, March 28, 2022
Aikyn Mamerhan and his wife run a workshop in China's Xinjiang, making traditional ethnic Kazakh embroidery products and promoting the intangible heritage to the outside world.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Increasingly more young adults in China register wills that include virtual assets
- Rapeseed flowers turn NW China's Luoping into picturesque spring wonderland
- Why do people in China fall for animated characters like LinaBell and Bing Dwen Dwen?
- Photo Album: architecture in Beijing merging history and modernity
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.